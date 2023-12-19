Vice President Harris announces nationwide events focused on abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a nationwide series of events focused on abortion. Her first stop is Wisconsin on Jan. 22. The date would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide. The court overturned the decision in 2022 in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Harris said in a statement that she would “continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms.” Democrats successfully harnessed anger over the loss of abortion rights to stem their losses in the 2022 midterms, and they plan to make the issue a rallying cry in 2024 as well.

