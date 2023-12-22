1 still missing a week after St. Louis’ largest nursing home closed abrubtly

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — One person is still missing a week after residents were scattered when St. Louis’ largest nursing home suddenly closed. A Missouri state health department spokesperson on Friday confirmed one resident of Northview Village Nursing Home has yet to be found. St. Louis police have been notified. Many of the home’s roughly 170 patients left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing when the home shut down abruptly last week. The situation created confusion for residents and their relatives. Healthcare Accounting Services owns Northview Village and several other St. Louis residential homes. A person answering the phone said staff are gone for the holidays and declined to provide email addresses for company leaders.

