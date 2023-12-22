Former Kenyan minister and 2 others charged with fraud over hospitality college project

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s anti-corruption commission has charged the country’s former tourism minister and two others with economic crimes. They were charged Friday in connection with the alleged fraud of tens of millions of dollars in inflated costs for the construction of a hospitality college 16 years ago. Former minister Najib Balala, former principal secretary Leah Addah Gwiyo, and the managing partner of West Consults, John Odero, appeared before Principal Magistrate James Mwaniki in the coastal town of Malindi where they denied the charges. Balala is the first high profile person to be charged with corruption under President William Ruto’s administration. The three were released after posting bail.

