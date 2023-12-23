Polish president says he’ll veto a spending bill, in a blow to the new government of Donald Tusk

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he intends to veto a spending bill which includes money for public media and raises for teachers, dealing a blow to the new pro-European Union government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. President Andrzej Duda said he would veto the bill that includes 3 billion zlotys ($762 million) for public media and would propose a bill of his own. It comes after Tusk’s government this week fired the directors of state television and radio outlets and the government-run news agency, saying that it is seeking to reestablish independent media in Poland.

