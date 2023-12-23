Strong earthquake in northwest China that killed at least 148 causes economic losses worth millions

BEIJING (AP) — Chiese state media say The strong earthquake that hit northwest China this week, and killed at least 148 people, has caused economic losses estimated to be worth tens of millions in the agricultural and fisheries industries. Authorities in Gansu conducted preliminary assessments that showed the province’s agricultural and fisheries industries have lost about $74.6 million, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The magnitude 6.2 quake struck in a mountainous region Monday night between Gansu and Qinghai provinces and about 800 miles southwest of Beijing, the Chinese capital. Nearly 1,000 people were injured and more than 14,000 homes were destroyed.

