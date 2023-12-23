Tunisians vote in local elections on Sunday to fill a new chamber as economy flatlines

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians head to vote in local elections on Sunday to populate a new second legislative chamber focused on economic development. The contest comes amid economic woes and questions about President Kais Saied’s efforts to transform the country’s politics. It’s Tunisia’s 13th contest since a revolution toppled the government and sparked the Arab Spring 12 years ago. Disillusionment persists about elections and democracy being able to improve life in the North African nation. Voting will determine the composition of a new National Council of Regions and Districts and comes amid food shortages, political party boycotts and prosecutions of the president’s critics.

