A Greek air force training jet crashes outside a southern base and its pilot is reported killed
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s state-run ERT television says an air force pilot has been killed when his training jet crashed in the countryside outside an airbase near the southern town of Kalamata. The two-seater T-2 aircraft was carrying only one crew member, ERT says, and crashed as it was coming in to land Wednesday. The U.S.-made T-2 Buckeye first flew in the late 1950s and has served as the Greek air force’s main training plane for decades. It had been scheduled to be withdrawn from service in the coming months.