A woman who burned Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic is ordered to pay $298,000

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has ordered a woman who set fire to Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic to pay $298,000 in restitution. That was the amount sought by prosecutors in the case. U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson sentenced 22-year-old Lorna Green in September to five years in prison for burning the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper in 2022. The fire delayed the clinic’s opening by nearly a year. The restitution amount was unopposed by Green’s attorney, Ryan Semerad, who says Green looks forward to a “productive and peaceful life” after prison. Wellspring President Julie Burkhart says she is satisfied with the restitution.

