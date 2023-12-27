Man awaiting trial for quadruple homicide in Maine withdraws insanity plea

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man charged with killing his parents and two of their friends days after being released from prison in Maine no longer intends to use an insanity defense. Joseph Eaton’s lawyer withdrew an earlier plea of “not criminally responsible” because of mental illness but maintained a plea of not guilty. His attorney didn’t elaborate in the Dec. 8 document but noted the decision means a forensic report will remain impounded. Law enforcement officials say Eaton confessed to the killings at a property in rural Bowdoin and to wounding three others while shooting at vehicles on I-295 in Yarmouth. He has been jailed since his April 18 arrest.

