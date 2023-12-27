Opposition candidate in Congo alleges police fired bullets as protesters seek re-do of election
By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A main opposition candidate in Congo accused police of using live bullets to break up a protest in the capital as demonstrators demanded a re-do of last week’s presidential election. Martin Fayulu told The Associated Press that the bullet landed near him while he was barricaded inside his headquarters during a standoff with police. His claim could not be verified. Fayulu is one of five opposition candidates who say the election should be rerun and question its credibility. Some rights groups and international observers also have questioned the vote. President Felix Tshisekedi holds a wide lead in partial results.