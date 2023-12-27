Trump ballot ban appealed to US Supreme Court by Colorado Republican Party

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Republican Party is appealing that state supreme court’s ruling banning former President Donald Trump from its primary ballot. Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for the party, announced the appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on his website. Trump himself will also appeal the decision in the coming days. The Colorado Supreme Court stayed its historic ruling until Jan. 4 or when an appeal is resolved with the nation’s highest court. The U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which the Colorado court found made Trump ineligible for the presidency because he violated the provision’s ban on those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

