By
Published 6:40 PM

De Laura leads Washington St. over FCS Portland St 44-24

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Washington State beat Portland State 44-24. Deon McIntosh rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and Max Borghi added 59 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (1-1), which rebounded from a last-minute loss to Utah State at home last weekend. Travell Harris had 188 all-purpose yards and caught two touchdown passes. Davis Alexander threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns for Portland State (0-2), an FCS program which upset Washington State in Pullman the last time the teams played in 2015. His favorite target was Beau Kelly, who caught 10 passes for 152 yards.

