Redistricting underway in Oregon

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

Oregon lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for a special session to tackle the tedious once-a-decade task of redistricting, which will determine how voters pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. For the first time in nearly 40 years Oregon is receiving an additional seat in the United States House of Representatives — increasing the number of congressional districts from five to six. Democrats and Republicans have dueling visions on congressional district boundaries. The Senate Redistricting Committee swiftly voted Monday on party-lines to send the Democrats’ congressional redistricting bill to the Senate floor. However, the redistricting process in the House is proving to be slower.