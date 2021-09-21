Invasive fungus that harms bats is spreading in Washington

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An invasive fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats continues to spread in Washington. The fungus was detected in late spring near Rimrock Lake. During spring and summer field work this year, scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Forest Service detected the fungus or disease in Yakima, Chelan and Mason counties. Scientists collected samples a bat colony near Rimrock Lake. Testing confirmed the presence of the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome. The syndrome is harmful to hibernating bats, but does not affect humans, livestock or other wildlife.