Man fatally shot outside Bend nightclub, man arrested

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Black man was fatally shot outside a central Oregon nightclub by a white man and prosecutors are working to determine whether race played a role in the incident. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr. was shot early Sunday in downtown Bend. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says investigators believe the two men didn’t know each other and the shooting happened after the victim spoke with Ian Cranston’s girlfriend. Police arrested the 27-year-old Cranston and booked him into jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter with a $100,000 bail. He has since been released. It wasn’t immediately known if Cranston has a lawyer to comment on the case.