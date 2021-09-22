Seattle, state to buy 3 new buildings for homeless people

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Three new buildings in Seattle with studio apartments that were supposed to be rented at market rates will instead house people leaving homelessness and people at risk of becoming homeless. The Seattle Times reports the nonprofit Low Income Housing Institute will buy the buildings on Capitol Hill for about $50 million, with city and state housing programs sharing the cost equally. Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference this week that Seattle is using federal COVID-19 relief funds for the purchase. Two of the buildings will be for adults and the third will be for young adults. The city says the buildings should be occupied by the end of the year.