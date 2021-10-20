Auditors: ODOT can learn from missteps in wildfire logging

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State auditors have found that the Oregon Department of Transportation can learn from missteps in overseeing the biggest wildfire cleanup job in state history. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports auditors did a limited review of the state’s post-wildfire hazard tree removal operation at the agency’s request after public concern over the amount of trees tagged for removal and cut down. In an advisory report released Wednesday, seven state auditors said much of the planning and work was done in a rapid timeframe with staff who had little to no experience with disaster debris management. Auditors say future preparedness efforts should include planning, training, and exercises to better respond and recover from disasters.