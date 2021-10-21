$2.1M penalty for roofing company over emission violations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A North Portland roofing company has been fined $2.1 million for a decade of air quality violations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says it’s the largest fine in the agency’s history. Malarkey Roofing Products was penalized after the company disclosed it may have been emitting a large amount of formaldehyde, a suspected carcinogen, since 2009. The company confirmed elevated emissions through source testing in 2019. Formaldehyde can cause burning sensation in the eyes, nose and throat as well as nausea and skin irritation. The company installed adequate pollution controls in July 2020. Malarkey has 20 days to appeal the fine.