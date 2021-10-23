Transgender council member likely first in Washington state

By VIVIAN MCCALL

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — An Aberdeen City Council member is likely the first openly transgender woman official in Washington state. KNKX Public Radio reports the LGBTQ Victory Fund said they don’t know of any others. For decades, fear kept Tiesa Meskis in the closet, but about two years ago she started experimenting with her presentation in public using subtle makeup, women’s clothes and long hair. Meskis was more than a year and a half into her term on the city council when she came out. And while her appearance may have changed, she says her politics haven’t. She was elected on bread-and-butter issues like roads, police staffing and budgeting.