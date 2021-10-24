Portland murders apparently break record; 2 dead in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say two people were killed at an Old Town apartment building on Sunday, and a man was detained as an investigation continues. The Oregonian reports that Sunday’s killings would bring the city’s homicide toll to 71 this year, breaking a record of 70 set in 1987. Police responded at 6:25 a.m. to reports of shots fired inside the building on Northwest 6th Avenue. The two victims were found at the scene. The Portland Police Bureau says it isn’t looking for any suspects at this time. The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.
Comments
15 Comments
When you have worthless mayors like Portland and Da’s this is what happens. Oregon has way to many liberals who support this weakness and that is the outcome. Wheeler is a looney tune.
I spent decades in Portland, and would define myself politically as a centrist. Knowing the ins and outs of that city pretty well I can say with positivity that Portland’s ills are the direct result of an extremely progressive and permissive government. It started with good intentions to “give people a voice”, and for “equity”, but in the end It discouraged the rule of law and civility while demanding compliance to some really weird definitions of woke-ness. That mindset has now sufficiently cultivated crime and homelessness in Portland to the level of a failed city. Stories like these murders used to hit me with great sadness, but now I’m indifferent as it almost seems too common. Portland had every opportunity to be great, but people there chose their leadership so what can you say other than it will only get worse. There’s a simple formula and one that pays dividends in livability…..if city codes and laws are enforced, crime decreases. Bend residents should take note and carefully consider future candidates running for city office so that we don’t go down the same road here.
I’m going to start once in a while thanking folks who make their points in civil fashion. Appreciate it.
It does seem like we need to look dispassionately at these issues instead of from one predictable ideological point of view or the other. Ideology is predictable, boring and low resolution, but seems quite popular among both parties. Sure, on the one hand, we want to promote an accepting culture so people can be free to be who they are, but not tolerating bad behavior or lowering standards. Indeed, Portland’s values are dominated with a “progressive and permissive government”. Good intentions as is oft said is the path to hell and here we are. The question is how long will it take to turn things around or will things continue to get worse? Will the people of Portland continue to double down and dig in, or make the calculation that being “weird” isn’t such a good idea after all. It is also interesting that Republicans are incapable of doing better in the elections given such an atrocious record as the Democrats have earned. I absolutely agree, let’s learn from Portland’s mistakes and not repeat them here, realizing those ideas that sound good on the surface may lead to degrading our quality of life. Let’s not kill the golden goose or play today and not plan for tomorrow.
I second Barney. Bravo Dez!
WTG PORTLAND!!! Pay Attention Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County. The blind lemmings bought into the façade of equity, giving people a voice(which they already had) and were completely ignorant to their actual “Agenda”. So in C.O. what did it get you so far? A bunch of socialist/communists with a left wing agenda and all your blind hope was being drownded in a sea of homeless people from across the country, following illegal mandates and a host of other left wing agendas. Bend City Council and Mayor are advocates of this “agenda” as is Deschutes County Commie-issioner Phil Chang, Redmond City Council Clifford Evelyn, all of BLP and Redmond school boards. They are looking to move even further to the left and make the take over complete. Take a look at the known left wing advocates(Tatom and Schmidt) who are already committed to running against Debone and Adair in D.C. Both are known leftists who have supported radical, racist and socialist/communist groups who hide behind “peaceful protests” but have shown their true colors in the past and have no problem using intimidation, racism, false information and violence in getting what they want. These groups put up the “fake front” that they did in Portland and the blind lemmings are ready to jump on their bandwagon. DA Hummel is also an advocate for local racist and leftist causes jumping on the “agenda” bandwagon. They all need to be gone…..
Gotta love the new journalism. “Apparently”, in the title to the article. Which would tend to lead to us readers to doubt its authenticity. Like, “apparently” Bend has a homeless problem. Either Portland broke the record or it didn’t “Barney”
Not a fan of Portland’s goofball mayor and woke City Council, but not every murder can be laid at the feet of an elected body.
Thought that Barney was gonna rush to Wheeler’s defense here and say where’s the concrete proof Portland is going to crap and we should 🐝 ashamed pointing fingers and laying blame.😯
@Dez that is the most common sense comment I have ever read on those site.
‘Apparently’??? Either it broke the record or it didn’t. Which is it?
Maybe AP is waiting for police confirmation of the newspaper report. Maybe it being Sunday is a factor. Patience is a virtue.
Portland is a dump.
Portland is a sad joke and Bend is heading in the same direction.
https://www.macrotrends.net/cities/23102/portland/population
Do some math.