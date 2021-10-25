Newspaper carrier files suit over confrontation with sheriff

SEATTLE (AP) — A newspaper carrier involved in a January confrontation with Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has filed a federal lawsuit against the county. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit alleges Troyer violated the constitutional rights of carrier Sedrick Altheimer by triggering a massive police response with claims to an emergency dispatcher that Altheimer threatened to kill him. Troyer walked back those claims upon questioning by a Tacoma police officer, leading the state attorney general’s office to charge him with false reporting and making a false statement to a civil servant. Troyer has denied wrongdoing and called the charges politically motivated. Attorneys representing him and Pierce County didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment.