Police raid massage business over alleged human trafficking

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Grants Pass police investigating alleged prostitution at a massage business say they found evidence of human trafficking during a raid on the business. The Mail Tribune reports police went to the Silk Road Massage Parlor Thursday in Grants Pass. Police say they arrested Wei Zhang of Grants Pass on suspicion of promoting prostitution while another person was cited for prostitution and released. It wasn’t immediately known if Zhang has a lawyer to comment on the case. Police say a customer at the time was found to have a U.S. Marshals Service warrant for arrest and is being held in the Josephine County Jail. Police didn’t specify what evidence of trafficking they discovered.