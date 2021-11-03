Oregon county bans sale of flavored tobacco products

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s second most populous county has passed the state’s first ban on flavored tobacco products. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Board of County Commissioners in Washington County voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to prohibit retail sales of any flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and vape pens. Ordinance 878 was created based on findings that indicate tobacco use by young people continues to be a significant health risk. The board’s action prohibits the sale of any tobacco or synthetic nicotine product to anyone under 21; prohibit sales of any flavored tobacco or synthetic nicotine product in any retail establishment; and prohibit coupons, discounts and price promotions for any tobacco products.