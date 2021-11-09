Skip to Content
Ohio St moves into CFP position; Cincinnati 5th in rankings

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings. Two Southeastern Conference teams sat atop the ranking for a second straight week, but after Michigan State lost last weekend at least one spot in the top four was certain to change. The committee simply bumped up the Ducks, Buckeyes and Bearcats and dropped Michigan State to No. 7 behind No. 6 Michigan.

