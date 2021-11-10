ACLU, NAACP urge federal probe into police use of force

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Community groups are calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation into the largest law enforcement agencies in Southwest Washington over alleged excessive force and discriminatory policing. The Columbian reports the move comes after the fatal shootings of eight people by Vancouver Police Department officers or Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies since February 2019. Three of the people killed were Black and two were Pacific Islanders. A letter the groups sent to the Justice Department says others were in mental health crisis or suicidal. The Justice Department confirmed receipt of the letter and a spokesperson said the department would review the information provided.