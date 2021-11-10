After nixing diversity symbols, school district fires leader

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A school board in Oregon that recently tried to ban teachers from displaying gay pride and Black Lives Matter symbols has abruptly fired the school superintendent, deeply upsetting board members who opposed the move. Some residents of Newberg, located southwest of Portland, erected signs protesting the firing of Superintendent Joe Morelock. The escalating disputes on the Newberg School Board come as schools nationwide have become battlegrounds, with arguments over vaccine and mask mandates and how racism is addressed in teaching. The four conservative members of the Newberg School Board, which met on Zoom late Tuesday night, offered no explanation as they summarily fired Morelock.