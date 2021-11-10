Democratic Sen. Steve Hobbs appointed WA secretary of state

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs as the state’s 16th secretary of state, marking the first time a Democrat will hold the office since the mid-1960s. Hobbs will replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who will leave office Nov. 19 to start a top election security job in the Biden administration. Inslee announced the appointment via a video that was taped in Glasgow, Scotland where he is participating in this year’s U.N. climate summit, the Conference of Parties. Hobbs, who is of Japanese descent, will be the first person of color to head the statewide elected office. His appointment is effective Nov. 22.