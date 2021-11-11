Police: Oregon state trooper hurt in crash during pursuit

ST. HELENS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon State Police trooper was critically hurt during a pursuit along U.S. Route 30 west of St. Helens. KOIN-TV reports Oregon State Police said troopers were pursuing a suspect at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the suspect vehicle rammed a state patrol car and struck a state trooper. Police say the trooper, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland in critical condition. No other information was immediately available, including why the suspect was being chased or the condition of the suspect. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the incident.