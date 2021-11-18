Sen. Betsy Johnson raises $1.8M for Oregon governor campaign

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State Sen. Betsy Johnson has raised $1.8 million in cash contributions in her campaign to become Oregon’s next governor. Johnson, a 20-year veteran of the Oregon Legislature and one of its most moderate Democrats, is running as an independent for the seat held by term-limited Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat. As an independent, Johnson avoids a crowded Democratic field in the primary. Former New York Times reporter Nicholas Kristof is running, as well as Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read. Republicans seeking their party’s nomination include former Republican nominee Bud Pierce and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam.