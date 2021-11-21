Wright’s career high leads Princeton past Oregon State 81-80

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Wright scored a career-high 24 points with six 3-pointers, also a career best, and sank two free throws with 6 seconds remaining as Princeton held off Oregon State 81-80. The Ivy League Tiger never trailed after a Drew Friberg 3-pointer gave them a 29-27 lead at the 5:41 mark of the first half, and led by as many as 11. Friberg added 17 points. Dashawn Davis scored 16 to lead Oregon State, which lost its fourth in a row. Jarod Lucas scored eight of his 13 points in the final 6:11 — including a 3-pointer that cut the gap to 81-80 with 1 second remaining.