Police: Woman found dead after standoff in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was found dead in an apartment in Portland, Oregon, after shots were fired in a standoff while police were on a welfare call. KOIN reports the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a welfare check after they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday from a woman saying she was being held hostage. Several neighbors called reporting they heard gunshots in the area. Once police arrived to the apartment, they said a suspect shot at them through the door. At least 30 rounds were fired through the windows and doors. After a lengthy standoff a man was arrested and a woman was found dead. A cause of death has not yet been determined.