City Council cuts Seattle police budget, drawing criticism

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved a 2022 budget that cuts police department spending from previous years, drawing criticism from people who say city voters earlier this month endorsed more spending on public safety. In an 8-1 vote Monday, the council approved a $355.5 million budget for the department, saying there are no cuts functionally for SPD. KOMO reports the budget includes funds to hire 125 officers in 2022. But the police department’s budget is smaller compared to years past. In 2021 budget was $363 million and in 2020 is was $401.8 million. Bruce Harrell easily won the race for Seattle mayor, running on a platform of increased spending on police services and criticizing opponents who advocated “defunding” the police.