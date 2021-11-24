Rideshare driver arrested in Beaverton, accused of rape

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a suburban Portland rideshare driver is accused of raping and kidnapping a passenger. KOIN-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Omar Al Naser was arrested Tuesday at his Beaverton home related to an alleged incident Oct. 23. Sheriff’s officials say the victim said they were at a family member’s house and called Lyft for a ride. Al Naser arrived, officials said, but he took the passenger to his house. The sheriff’s office says the driver is being held on rape, kidnapping and other charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to speak for him. The investigation continues and deputies believe there could be additional victims.