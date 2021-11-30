Oregon tests voluntary electronic tool to verify vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is working on an electronic vaccine verification tool that residents could use to share their COVID-19 vaccination status with businesses that ask for proof of verification. KHQ-TV reports the Oregon Health Authority said the tool would be optional and people could volunteer to opt-in. Health officials say Oregon is testing a model of the tool with “communities disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.” The goal is to make it available to anyone in Oregon in the spring 2022. Oregon does not require businesses to ask for customers’ proof of COVID-19 vaccination, but restaurants and bars in Portland and other cities have established their own requirements.