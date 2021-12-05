Oregon State to face Utah State in first LA Bowl

By The Associated Press

Mountain West Conference champion Utah State will face Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference in the inaugural LA Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL.

Utah State routed then-No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game. Oregon State finished third in the Pac-12 North.

Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and SoFi Stadium have a multiyear partnership that makes Kimmel the official naming rights partner of the LA Bowl.