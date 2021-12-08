Oregon lawmakers push for state divestment from fossil fuels

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Three Oregon lawmakers say in a new newspaper column that the state should divest from the fossil fuels industry to protect both the environment and its investments. Meanwhile a new study put the level of that investment at almost $1.8 billion. The three Democratic lawmakers announced that they will introduce a bill in the 2022 legislative session to disclose Oregon’s fossil fuel holdings. The burning of fossil fuels like coal and gas emits gases that are a leading cause of global warming and climate change. Oregon has been suffering the effects of climate change, with wildfires getting worse and a record-breaking heat wave last summer that killed more than 100 people.