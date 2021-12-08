Portland International Airport opens new Concourse B

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The new Concourse B at Portland International Airport has debuted. The first flights departed from the terminal Wednesday morning. The expanded terminal wing is the latest upgrade in an ongoing $2 billion series of renovation projects collectively titled PDX NEXT. The multi-billion dollar upgrade, announced in 2019, will change the look of the airport. The Pacific Northwest airport averaged nearly 20,000,000 passengers every year before the pandemic. That number has fallen to about 15,000,000 currently. But the Port of Portland expects passenger counts to grow to more than 35,000,000 by the year 2045.