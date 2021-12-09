Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Man sent to prison for child sexual abuse

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — A Sweet Home man who pleaded guilty to child sex abuse has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane on Wednesday sentenced Grady Nading to 12.5 years in prison for three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Prosecutors say the crimes happened between September 2019 and March 2020, and involved a girl younger than 14. As part of a plea deal, Nading entered the guilty pleas and had four additional counts of sexual abuse and one count of attempted unlawful sexual penetration dismissed.

