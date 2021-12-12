Cockpit from ‘City of Bangor’ B-52 to be displayed in Oregon

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A B-52 bomber that was one of the last two planes to depart Dow Air Force Base before it closed is getting a new lease on life. The Bangor Daily News reports that the cockpit of the aircraft dubbed “City of Bangor” is being restored and will be displayed next year at the Tillamook Air Museum in Oregon. The bomber departed Bangor in 1968 but that wasn’t the end of its service. It returned to Maine to serve at Loring Air Force Base and also spent time at bases in Louisiana, Texas, Guam, California, North Dakota and Washington.