Officials warn of avalanche danger after heavy snowfall

SEATTLE (AP) — A powerful weekend storm that dumped several feet of snow in the Cascade mountains has prompted concern for officials at the Northwest Avalanche Center. Six skiers traveling in a closed area at Crystal Mountain ski resort Saturday triggered an avalanche and were trapped. Five of the skiers climbed out but a 66-year-old man was not breathing when pulled from the snow. He died at the scene. The incident has sparked concerns about the rest of the Cascades, considering the mountain range is essentially all under “considerable avalanche danger.”