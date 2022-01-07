Inslee rescinds state government affirmative action ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he will roll back a long-standing directive that restricts affirmative action in state hiring, contracting and education and announced a new executive order to boost diversity in government contracting. The Seattle Times reported that the Democratic governor’s announcement comes as he and state officials try to diversify government after voters in 2019 upheld a 20-year-old ban on affirmative action. The original ban was approved by voters in 1998, leading then-Gov. Gary Locke to issue an executive directive instructing state agencies to not use affirmative action. But a 2017 memo by the Washington Attorney General’s Office stated that the ban “does not prohibit all race- and sex-conscious measures.”