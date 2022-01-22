Oregon man pleads guilty to distributing pot on dark web

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Springfield man has pleaded guilty to distributing marijuana on the dark web and laundering his cryptocurrency proceeds. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon says 59-year-old Robert Kelly O’Neill waived indictment and pleaded guilty this week to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and money laundering. Court documents say in 2016, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating the importing and online distribution of controlled substances on dark web marketplaces. As part of the investigation, prosecutors say the agencies exposed widespread laundering of illicit digital currency proceeds in Oregon and across the country.