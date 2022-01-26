Man who raped child in Oregon and Washington gets 27 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who repeatedly raped and abused a child in Oregon and Washington state and placed a hidden camera to capture video of another child using a bathroom has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut sentenced Anthony Dewey Tuesday, calling his crimes “unbelievably unconscionable behavior” that caused “horror” for his victims and their families. Dewey will be under supervision for the rest of his life following the prison term. The 60-year-old pleaded guilty in November to two counts of sexually exploiting a child to produce a visual depiction of the abuse.