Oregon Health Authority director home after fall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority director and a leader of the state’s COVID-19 response who was hospitalized after a serious fall Sunday is now recovering at home. The health authority said Tuesday that 59-year-old Patrick Allen was taken to a hospital early Sunday and that he was being evaluated for subsequent heart issues. A news release Wednesday said he was recovering at home in Sherwood. Allen says he’s looking forward to returning to work at a date to be determined. OHA Deputy Director Kris Kautz is overseeing agency operations during Allen’s absence.