Ranked choice voting supporters seek Oregon initiative

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Supporters of a voting method that allows people to rank candidates in order of preference want to give people in Oregon the chance to use the system in statewide elections. “Ranked choice voting” has been used on a limited basis in Benton County, Oregon. It’s used statewide in Maine and in some American cities. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports supporters of the method in Oregon have filed a pair of initiatives aimed at putting the question before voters this fall. Supporters of ranked choice voting say it allows voters to have a greater say in election outcomes. Supporters will need to gather more than 112,000 valid signatures in less than six months in order to qualify for the November ballot.