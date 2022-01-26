Washington: 3 flu-related deaths amid moderate flu activity

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials say three people have died after testing positive for the flu and that flu activity has risen to moderate levels. The Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday that the three people who died were age 65 or older and tested positive for influenza A. State officials say the last time Washington reported a flu-related death was during the 2019-2020 flu season when there were 114 influenza-associated deaths. Last season, officials say flu activity was historically low, likely because of COVID-19 measures taken to slow the spread of illness. State Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett urges flu vaccinations for people ages 6 months and older.