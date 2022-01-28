Man sentenced for hiding body in suitcase in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Albany man has been sentenced to six months in prison for putting a deceased man in a suitcase inside the trunk of a car in Salem. The Statesman Journal reports 51-year-old Linson Johnson pleaded guilty this month to abuse of a corpse in Marion County Circuit Court. Salem police responded Dec. 2 to the Claxter Court Apartments after a neighbor saw a person move a suitcase from an apartment into a vehicle. Officers found a vehicle belonging to 59-year-old Richard Flennory and his body inside. The state medical examiner’s office determined no foul play in Flennory’s death. Police say Johnson found him dead and put him in the suitcase and the trunk to avoid police.