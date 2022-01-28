Sound Transit leader warns of steep drop in revenue

SEATTLE (AP) — The head of the regional transit agency Sound Transit says revenue from fares on buses and trains has dropped significantly in recent years as operating costs climb, creating a “financially unsustainable” trajectory. CEO Peter Rogoff told board members Thursday that depressed ridership because of the pandemic underpins much of the drop. The Seattle Times reports that Rogoff also blamed an increase in passengers who ride without paying, which comes as Sound Transit’s enforcement presence is significantly scaled back. The board, made up of elected and appointed leaders from across the region, will soon decide how it wants to proceed on fare enforcement. From 2019 to 2020, revenue from fares dropped from $96 million to just $30 million as ridership dried up during shutdowns.