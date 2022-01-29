Elk feasting on farmers’ haystacks across Pacific Northwest

By ANNA KING

Northwest News Network

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Anthony Leggett’s farm is nestled in the foothills outside Anthony Lakes in eastern Oregon. Northwest News Network reports he grows pasture grass and beardless barley and puts up big stacks of hay to earn extra money. This winter, he says elk have been feasting on it, causing a frustrating situation. Across the West, widespread drought has left elk, deer and even wild turkeys hungry and in poor condition – even a bit desperate. Record snow across much of the Northwest’s mountains has driven animals down to the lowlands – in gangs. And climate scientists say things may only get worse in the future.