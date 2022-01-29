Police release name of man killed by deputy on I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau said Friday that a man killed by a Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy along Interstate 205 was carrying a gun and confronting people in cars before the deputy shot him. KPTV reports Portland police said Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unwanted person on a street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a suspect in a domestic violence case identified as Wesley Chance was reported to be at the scene. Police say deputies saw Chance’s Subaru leaving and attempted a traffic stop. Police say he drove onto I-205 north, his vehicle crashed and he was running with the gun in hand “confronting” vehicles when a deputy shot and killed him.